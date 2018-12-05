Lois (McMillen) Hohlstein

WAUNAKEE-Lois (McMillen) Hohlstein, age 90, died on December 2, 2018, at Sylvan Crossings in Waunakee following a long illness.

Lois was born on August 8, 1928, in Waunakee to Frank and Marcella (Ubersetzig) Endres. She married Francis (Mac) McMillen in 1947 and he preceded her in death in 1994. She married Keith Hohlstein in 2000 and he preceded her in death in 2011. Lois enjoyed helping others. Over the years she has done many things, from working at Oscar Meyers, secretary/assistant for Dr. Marquis, working at Hardies, helping Mac with the family business and even manning the Dane County Health Hot Line; all while being a wife and mother raising 4 children.

Lois loved camping and made many trips to both Duck Creek as well as Devils Lake where she became the designated Camp Host with Keith. She spent 14 winters in Florida and really enjoyed visiting with others. She also enjoyed many years of bowling and playing cards with friends and family.

Survivors include her son, Dick (Tammy) McMillen; grandchildren, Rhonda (Rick) Treadwell, Brian (Amy) Dresen, Chad, Shauna, and Dana McMillen, Ryan (Jennifer) McMillen, Kurt (Renata) McMillen, and Kyle McMillen; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; son-In-law, Fred (AnnMarie) Dresen; and daughter-In-law, Gloria McMillen (Wade Sapp).

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Francis McMillen and Keith Hohlstein; a daughter, Marge Dresen; two sons, Scott and James McMillen; brothers, James, Frankie (Judy) Endres; and two sisters, Charlene (Marv) Unger and Mary Ann Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at 12:00 noon at St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace for the wonderful care provided to their Mother and Grandmother.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI

