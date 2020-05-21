Lois Marie Luke

Lois Marie Luke, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home in Lake Delton.

She fought with strength and dignity, family by her side, battling congestive heart disease.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Lake Delton Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. (Due to coronavirus19, please be mindful and respectful of social distancing.)

Lois was born December 17, 1928 in the Town of LaValle, the daughter of Frank and Blanche (Schilling) Decot.

Lois married Chester Austin Luke on May 7, 1946, the first day of their 66 ½ years together.

Balancing raising her growing family, she honed her extraordinary cooking skills at both, Clark’s and Uphoff’s Restaurants. She worked many years exposing her fingers to acetone building coils at Coil’s Industries in Baraboo. She re-entered food preparation at Ponderosa in Lake Delton, where she put the fear of God into naughty kids (and obnoxious adults) at the buffet.

After retirement, she took great pride in being an open arms mom, grandma, great grandma, even great great grandma, always available. She took equal pride in her ability to run off door to door salesmen from her property. She easily earned respect.

She loved dancing. From her younger years at Dreamland near Wonewoc, to the many family weddings, she remained light on her feet and full of energy.

Famous for her noodles at Thanksgiving, corn flake wreaths at Christmas, sugar donuts any time of year, banana bars, and homemade vegetable soup, she tirelessly gave of herself.

Lois is survived by her son, LeRoy (Debi) Luke of Lake Delton; daughters, Gloria Luke of Lake Delton, Diane (Bob) Fletcher of Wisconsin Dells and Bev (Dave) Hudzinski of DeForest, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Sheri, Chris, Shannon, Richie, Holly, April, David L. and David H.; great grandchildren, Jayde, Amber, Brianna, Michael, Nolan, Maddie and Quade; and great great grandchildren, Kobe, Sybastian and Chrystian; sisters, Elaine Jensen of Pardeeville and Patricia Murdoch of Reedsburg, Wisconsin; many nephews, nieces and friends; and her fur baby, Chloe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Austin; brothers, Robert Decot and Donald Decot; sisters, Marjorie Decot, Mabel Burgess, Jeanette Werner, Ramona McHenry, Mary Lorraine Frayer, Eleanore Laridaen, Geneva Vogt and Alice Lombard; a great grandson, Joey Anderson and a great grandson’s wife, Denise Bridges Quinlan.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The family thanks Agrace Hospice Care for their in-home assistance and nurses.