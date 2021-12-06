Lois M. Kaster

by Obituaries

Lois M. Kaster, age 92, of Monroe, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Monroe Health Services. Lois was born on September 14, 1929, in Jordan Township, the daughter of Henry Jr. and Mae (Jackson) Aebly. She attended rural school in Jordan Center from 1934 until 1942 and graduated from Monroe High School in 1946. Lois and Benjamin H. Kaster were married on September 18, 1954, at St. John’s United Church of Christ. Lois was employed for 43 years in the banking industry with what is now Monroe Bank and Trust before retiring in 1990. She was a lifelong and active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and served on numerous boards and committees in the Monroe Community. She was proud of her Swiss heritage and happy to serve in various capacities with the Cheese Days Festival throughout the years. Lois and Ben were honored to be appointed as King and Queen of the Cheese Days in 1988. Lois and Ben loved to travel, with Switzerland being their favorite destination. Lois cherished family and the time spent with her sister, Ruth Ellen.

She will be missed by her sister, Ruth Ellen Putnam of Monroe; three nephews, Tom (Cindy) Aebly of Monroe, Mike (Sandy) Aebly of Madison, Brian (Laura) Putnam of Bayside, WI; a niece, Julie (Rob) Lennon of De Pere, WI; many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Erma Kaster of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben, on December 26, 2012; brother, Gene Aebly; and brother-in-law, Robert Putnam.

Private family services will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Inurnment will be Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in Lois’s name to Monroe Clinic Hospice, St. John’s United Church of Christ, or the charity of one’s choice. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

