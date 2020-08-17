Lois E. Leahy

Lois E. Leahy, age 90, formerly of Shullsburg, WI passed away due to complications related to Alzheimer’s and Covid-19 at Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove Wisconsin on Thursday August 13, 2020.

Lois was born May 23, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Eina (Nyborg) Metz. She graduated from Gratiot High School in 1947.

After graduation Lois attended Finley Hospital School of Nursing in Dubuque, IA where she received her diploma as a registered nurse in 1951.

Lois was united in marriage to Michael Leahy in October of 1953. Michael and Lois lived in rural Shullsburg WI where they operated a dairy farm and raised their family.

Lois had a long nursing career beginning at hospitals in Shullsburg and Darlington WI, and later as Director of Nursing at the Hazel Green Hospital. She then finished her career at Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe Wi, where she retired in 2003

Lois is survived by her children: Tim Leahy, Appleton, WI, Ben Leahy (Becky Schulte), Massillon, OH, Joann (Tom) Paulsen, Brookfield, WI, Mike Leahy, Gratiot, WI, Patricia Leahy, Weatherford, TX, and Dennis Leahy, Milwaukee, WI; six grandchildren: Eric Leahy, Lindsey (Steve) Weix, Matthew (Morgan Youngblood) Paulsen, Laura (Jon) Shepard, Alexandra Leahy, and Ashton Leahy; and three great-grandchildren: Mayson Leahy, Lillian Shepard and Lucas Shepard.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Michael Leahy in 1995; her parents; and her sister Lorraine Belanger.

Lois was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church and was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of America.

Lois was an advocate for the Nursing profession as a member of the Southwest WI District Nurses Association, Wisconsin Nurses Association, and the American nurses association, holding various leadership roles over the years

She enjoyed family, traveling, community activities/clubs, quilting, and reading. In retirement she also was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and traced her family history back through Revolutionary war.

Lois had a lot of compassion and commitment to her family, grandchildren and great grand children. Lois will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

A mass of Christen Burial will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement Street, Shullsburg) with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Catholic cemetery.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Lois’s name.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove and at Aseracare Hospice and Alzheimer’s Association.

Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.