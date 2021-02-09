Lois Darlene Edwards

EAU CLAIRE – Lois Darlene Edwards, age 93, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Oakwood Hills in Eau Claire.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1927, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Lynn and Velma (Bennett) Burton.

Lois attended UW Platteville in Platteville, Wis. She married the love of her life, Dewey Edwards on Dec. 22, 1947, in Lancaster, Wis. Lois worked as a teacher early on in her life before becoming a mother. God was at the center of Lois’ life. She enjoyed spending her time volunteering, singing, baking and serving the Lord. She loved bowling, playing tennis and watching the Green Bay Packers. Her family was her life. She savored every moment with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois especially loved camping with her family over many many years.

Lois is survived by her son, John (Helen) Edwards; daughter, Cynthia (Kirby E.) Harless; five grandchildren, Kirby D. (Sarah) Harless, Jennifer Harless, Seana (Will) Barnett, Blake (Katie) Edwards and Lauren Edwards; many great-grandchildren; and three step grandchildren, Brenna (Paul) David, Marla (Matt) Moreno and Shelly (Jay) Motley.

Lois is now reunited with the love of her life, Dewey Edwards, who passed away in 2017; her parents; and brother, Lynn E. Burton.

A private family funeral service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Lois’ obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.18, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Lois’ name to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

