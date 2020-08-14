Lois A. Kelley

WAUNAKEE – Lois Kelly, 89, of Waunakee passed away peacefully at the Agrace HospiceCare Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

She was always quick with a laugh and will be missed by all that knew her.

She leaves behind her children, Don (Bonnie), Jerry (Brenda), and Staci (Kenny) Adams; her grandchildren, Steve (Jackie), Karen, Kim, Kristin, Courtney (Greg), Clint (Katie), Andy (Holly), Justin, Brandon (Jenna), Crystal, Matt (Kelsey), Luke, Harly, and Haily; her sisters, Pat Maybood Gordon and Marlene Taylor; niece, Jackie Jo; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her special friends, Ruth and Jan.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Theodore and Agnes Taylor; her brother, Jack; her son, Steve; her grandchildren, Nathan, Owen and Morgan.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a celebration of life is postponed at this time.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

