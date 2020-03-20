Lodi police address false coronavirus diagnosis posted on social media

LODI, Wis. — The Lodi Police Department is addressing a situation where a woman falsely claimed to have coronavirus on social media.

The department received several calls from people after a 27-year-old posted she was diagnosed with COVID-19 online, according to Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith. Smith said the post also kept employees from an area business from working.

Police said the woman was not diagnosed or tested for coronavirus. It was recommended the female self-quarantine at home because of concerns she had told medical personnel, Smith said.

“Citizens are cautioned that creating such unwarranted fear and panic is not only irresponsible but could rise to the level of criminal behavior,” Smith said in a release.

The woman involved in this incident has been referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges, Smith said.

