Local youth hockey coach back on the ice after new heart procedure

MADISON, Wis. — An area youth hockey coach says he was able to get back out on the ice just a week after a new minimally-invasive heart procedure.

Living with a congenital heart condition his entire life, 24-year-old Cole Hefty had multiple heart operations before he turned three years old. That didn’t stop him from playing — and now coaching — the game he loves.

In the past, procedures would mean lengthy stays at the hospital and recovery times for Hefty, but a new form of therapy being offered at UW Health was able to get him back into skates quickly.

This past October, he became the first person at UW Health to receive the “Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve,” a minimally-invasive device that can be put in through a catheter instead of open-heart surgery. That allowed Hefty to leave the hospital just 24 hours after the procedure and get back on the ice by the end of that week.

“It feels great to get back to some normalcy and to know that I can pretty much do anything physically that I want to do,” Hefty said. “I feel incredibly lucky to have had some of the best doctors in the country taking care of me and helping me get back on my feet so quickly.”

Doctors say the device and procedure could be a game-changer for those with congenital heart disease, due to the significantly shorter recovery time. The design of the valve also allows doctors to fit another one inside the current one in the event a person needs the valve replaced later in life.

“Patients with congenital heart disease will frequently require three, four, and sometimes even five open-heart surgeries during their lifetime, but we are hopeful that this device could potentially cut that number down to one,” Dr. Luke Lamers, who performed the procedure on Hefty, said.

Congenital heart disease affects about 40,000 infants every year, but UW Health says not every person is a candidate for the new procedure.