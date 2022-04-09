Local wildlife agencies hold exotic pet surrender event

by Kyle Jones

MONONA, Wis. — Local wildlife organizations are ensuring that unique pets will be able to have a home.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, along with Wisconsin Sugar Glider Sanctuary & Rescue, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes held an exotic pet surrender event Saturday.

Fish, invertebrates reptiles, birds, small mammals and plants were accepted, no questions asked. The event gives these species a chance to be rehomed instead of being released into the wild.

