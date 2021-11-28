Local tree farm enters its 55th year of holiday cheer

by Anna Hansen

VERONA, Wis. — Like a shiny glass ornament, Lance Jensen has been hooked on Christmas trees his whole life. It all started in 1966, with a few acres of land and a cigar box, when Jensen’s father started selling trees for $3-$5 each.

Today, the farm employs three generations on the 17 acres they call home. Typically surpassing 1,000 tree sales each year, Jensen’s Trees is a bona fide holiday cheer dealer, but for Jensen, the tree business is much like his employees: relative.

“Our kids are working here, and my mom still works here,” said Jensen. “Our granddaughter was just running around out here, she’s two, and she’s looking forward to helping out even more.”

Helping members of an expanding community deck their halls each year is something Jensen says he takes pride in, even more so the fact that he can do it alongside his family.

“Reaching all the way back to when I was a kid, and spending time with my dad and then now being able to share that with my kids and my grandchildren, it’s just spectacular,” he said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Jensen’s sons, Jacob Nichols-Jensen and Kyle Nichols grew up on the farm, making memories with their family. Now, being able to help other families make memories is what gets them out of bed in the morning.

“It’s just nice to know that people can come here and they can get their Christmas from us,” said Nichols-Jensen. “It just creates a sense of community.”

Nichols added that the rapport established with longtime customers has been rewarding, growing up and maturing alongside so many of them.

“There are a lot of people that come year after year and you get to see their families progression, you get to see their pets,” he said. “I’ve got people every year that said ‘I remember when you were yea high.'”

Watching his children and grandchildren join the family business and grow into their roles year after year is something Jensen says he truly cherishes, something that shows to him how firmly rooted his tree farm is for the future.

“We’ve had a great time with it and y’know we hope to be able to keep selling trees for as long as we can,” he said. “It’s a real labor of love.”

