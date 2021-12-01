Local teens create mural in Elver Park

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Several teens created a new work of art in Elver Park. The piece, an original design, has a Black Lives Matter theme which they say best represents the neighborhood center and the community there.

“A lot of our youth and their friends like to hang out here and we would love for them just to see this every single day they come down here, knowing this is the community they love and want to give back to,” said Ricky McAllister, Teen Site Supervisor and the Elver Park Neighborhood Center.

The group also wanted to pay homage to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. adding one of his famous quotes: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

