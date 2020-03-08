Local teams compete in wind turbine competition

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Four Wisconsin student teams are heading to a national wind turbine competition after advancing Saturday.

Middle and high school students from more than 20 schools across Wisconsin and northern Illinois competed for a chance to make it to the Kidwind National Clean Power Conference on Saturday at the Wisconsin Energy Institute.

Teams were tasked with designing and constructing their own small wind turbines that they then tested in a wind tunnel.

Participants said they had been working on their wind turbines for months.

Three of the four teams advancing are from Darlington. The fourth team is from Mauston.

The national conference will be held in Denver in June.

