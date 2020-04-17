Local sub shop donates meals to first responders

Melissa Behling by Melissa Behling

MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a local Firehouse Subs franchise is doing something good by delivering meals to first responders.

Eric Erwin, owner of the location on Fish Hatchery Road, said giving back to the community is part of the Firehouse Subs legacy.

A portion of all proceeds goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which helps provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.

This franchise location is now donating food to two Madison fire stations, two Sun Prairie fire stations and Second Harvest Food Bank.

“At this point they’re out there fighting the COVID-19 virus and they need all the help they can get,” said Erwin. “Hopefully we can bring a little joy to their heart and a nice meal, and just take a little pressure off them.”

Firehouse Subs was able to donate more than 100 boxed meals thanks to a $2,000 donation from BrainXell.

They’re a local company located in University Research Park that provides human brain cells to researchers around the world who are trying to find cures for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS.

