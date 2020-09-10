Local restaurant will start taking temperatures at door due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A local restaurant has decided that every customer will be temperature scanned before entering the dining room due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Starting Thursday, every customer who visits Merchant will have their temperature taken at the door.

The restaurant announced the new policy in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“While our dining experience looks different than it did last year, we are proud of these changes. They are core to our values of safety, respect, health, equity, and community wellbeing,” the post reads. “That being said, we need your help and cooperation. We ask you to please refrain from dining with us if you are experiencing any symptoms—we are offering takeout and will still be here when you are well enough to join us.”

All staff and guests will be required to wear masks when moving around the restaurant space. Staff members will also have their temperatures checked when they show up for work.

The restaurant’s tables are also limited to six people.

