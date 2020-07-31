Local restaurant partners with American Cancer Society to raise awareness for needed donations

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FreeImages.com/alfonso diaz U.S. consumers spend more than $5 billion on room deodorizers, scented oils and candles each year. That's $5 billion up in flames or evaporated every 12 months.

WINDSOR, Wis. — A local restaurant is helping the American Cancer Society find a new way to raise money for cancer research amid COVID-19.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday there will be a drive-thru Luminaria Ceremony in the parking lot of RodeSide Grill to raise awareness for the need for donations, according to a news release.

Visitors will have a chance to honor those who have died from cancer and celebrate those who have survived.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Cancer Society relied on events, including nearly 50 Relay for Life events held throughout Wisconsin, to raise awareness for needed donations. The pandemic has made hosting those types of events more difficult.





COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments