Local Red Cross volunteers begin journey to Oregon to help with wildfire response

MADISON, Wis. — Local American Red Cross volunteers started their cross country journey to help those affected by wildfires on Sunday.

Barbara Gugel and Deanna Culver are two of six volunteers recruited from Wisconsin who will provide relief to those displaced by fires in Oregon.

The volunteers explained how being deployed from Wisconsin for a crisis so far away speaks to the severity of the fires and how badly their help is needed.

Their trip begins only 24 hours after notice of their deployment. As Red Cross volunteers, they are always ready to halt their lives to go help others.

“I’ve been with the Red Cross for just a little over five years,” Culver said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The trip from Wisconsin to Oregon is 25 hours long. The volunteers plan on arriving in three days.

“You’re leaving your family but you’re also going to help another family,” Culver said. “In turn it brings you a little peace and satisfaction in knowing you were able to lift somebody else up in their time of need.”

