Local radio personality arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A local radio personality was arrested on tentative child pornography possession charges, according to online records for the Dane County Jail.

Matthew Bradshaw Jones, who goes by Jackson Jones on Q106.3, was booked into the jail shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Online court records suggest official charges have not been filed.

The Mount Horeb Police Department was the arresting agency in this case, per jail records. In an email to News 3 Now, Mount Horeb Police Chief Doug Vierck said his department is in the process of “finalizing reports and finishing up the case.” He also added that more information would be released once there are official charges.

The Mount Horeb Police Department was notified of a possible child pornography possession in the village in December. An investigation into this information led to a search warrant being executed at a home on Ridge Drive on Wednesday, according to a release by the Mount Horeb Police Department.

Jones, 40, was taken into custody at the home. Several electronic devices were also taken into evidence, the release said. Officers were assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Vierck called this an ongoing investigation, but said there is no danger to the community regarding this incident.

Jackson was not listed on the radio station’s website as of Thursday morning. News 3 Now has reached out to Q-106.3 for comment. The Facebook and Twitter accounts for Q-106 were not active on Thursday morning.

News 3 Now has also reached out to the Dane County District Attorney and DCI regarding this case.

News 3 Now provides a weather forecast to the entire Midwest Family group of radio stations, but our meteorologists do not appear on air on Q106.

