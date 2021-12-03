Local police officers delivering holiday gifts to families in need

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Forget Santa’s sleigh: a number of local police departments are loading up squad cars full of holiday presents this year.

Officers from Madison, Monona and Marshall stopped by Blain’s Farm and Fleet on Friday to collect toys and shop for other items to help local families in need.

Members of the public donated toys and money that officers will personally deliver to families.

Officer Chris Marzullo from the Madison Police Department said neighborhood officers like him have a special connection with families, which helps them get to know what those families’ needs are.

“Patrol is very driven by calls that come in through the 911 dispatch center. As neighborhood officers, we’re able to be within certain neighborhoods and we’re able to form relationships with those families. And through that, the neighborhood officers will have lists for certain families, how many kids they have, boys, girls.”

Officers will drop off the toys on Friday and Monday.

The drive is a part of iHeartRadio’s Operation Toy Drive.

