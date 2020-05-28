Local piano bar starts GoFundMe in attempt to stay afloat during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Like most local businesses in the Madison area, the Ivory Room Piano Bar has been closed for months due to the pandemic.

The owners say they are struggling to stay afloat, so they are now turning to the community to help by starting a GoFundMe page. In the post, the owners say they tried to get government assistance to help reopen, but nothing has worked out.

“Even with the PPP money, it’s hard to even get the doors open with high State Street rent, utilities, all the bills flooding us, it’s just overwhelming,” said co-owner Jack Sosnowski.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised around $3,000.

The bar plans on holding a virtual dueling piano performance Friday on their Facebook page.

