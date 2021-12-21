Local pharmacists describe ‘mad scramble’ to keep at-home COVID tests in stock

by Anna Hansen

MADISON, Wis. — Despite their name, “At home” COVID tests actually do require those who want them to leave their houses to get them.

The question for test seekers has become ‘where to go?’

Many pharmacies, where people tend to look for the tests, find themselves asking the same question. Supply chain issues and inconsistent prices have put pharmacists across the state in a predicament, compounded by the holiday rush, people coming out in droves to procure negative tests before visiting relatives.

Tony Peterangelo is one of many pharmacists who can attest to this strain. He works at Forward Pharmacy in McFarland, and when he isn’t fielding endless calls from concerned customers, he’s trying to keep the at-home test kits on his shelves. To say the least, it hasn’t been easy.

“We’re trying to take care of shots, we’re trying to take care of PCR tests, and the phone calls bog us down so much that it’s a challenge to even get those done,” he said. “It’s been just a mad scramble every day.”

Lately, he says it’s reached the point where he often doesn’t know what to expect in his orders.

“Every day, I check all of the sources that we have available to us for rapid tests and I order all of them that I can get,” he says. “Some days I get them, some days I don’t.”

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is in a similar boat. Owner Thad Schumacher says he’s worked out where to source his tests, but the demand is challenging to keep up with, especially around the holidays.

“People want to get tested before they travel, they want to get tested before they visit grandma,” said Schumacher.

This morning, he had 36 at-home tests in stock. He expected them to sell out by late morning.

“Testing is in high demand” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to keep up.”

Beyond local sites, even the bigger pharmacies are feeling the pressure. A Middleton CVS location had no kits in stock this morning, and Walgreens representatives say they’ve had to put a four-item limit on COVID testing products.

Is there a light at the end of this particular tunnel? Maybe.

The federal government intends to supply half a billion at-home tests, in hopes to relieve the pressure we’re currently under.

