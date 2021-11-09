Local organizations receive nearly $100,000 in Dane Arts grants

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Nearly 50 local organizations promoting arts, history, and culture will receive “Dane Arts” grants, Dane County announced Tuesday.

The 43 project grants and three capital grants total just under $100,000.

This is the second round of Dane Arts grants that the county has given this year.

“We are fortunate to have so many creative artists sharing their talents with the Dane County community,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Tuesday. “We proudly support our arts and culture communities and look forward to the exciting experiences and performances that will be able to be carried out with the support of these funds.”

The county plans to award $201,000 worth of grants this year for arts, cultural, and local history projects and programs.

