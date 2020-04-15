Local organization offers free meals to anyone 60 or older

MADISON, Wis. (–) We know seniors are really at risk for those especially bad outcomes when it comes to COVID-19, but the isolation is taking a toll too. In an effort to help, local senior advocacy group NewBridge is coordinating free meals for anyone 60 or older in the city of Madison and Monona. To get a meal, simply contact Newbridge at 608-512-0000. Pick up locations are below.

North Madison: FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. (STARTING 4/15)

Monday and Wednesday between 3:15-4:15 pm

East Madison: Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd.

Tuesday and Thursday between 11:30 am-12:30 pm

Downtown Madison: LJ’s Sports Tavern and Grill, 8 North Patterson St.

Friday between 3:00-4:00 pm

2 Meals – Hot Fish Fry and Cold Meal to Reheat

South Madison: Gallagher Tent and Awning, 809 Plaenert Dr. (STARTING 4/21)

Tuesday and Thursday between 3:00-4:00 pm

West Madison: NewBridge West Office, 5724 Raymond Rd. (STARTING 4/15)

Monday and Wednesday between 3:30-4:30 pm

NewBridge is taking monetary donations to help supply the meals. If you would like to donate, they’re accepting donations via mail to NewBridge West, 5724 Raymond Rd.

