Local organization offers free meals to anyone 60 or older
MADISON, Wis. (–) We know seniors are really at risk for those especially bad outcomes when it comes to COVID-19, but the isolation is taking a toll too. In an effort to help, local senior advocacy group NewBridge is coordinating free meals for anyone 60 or older in the city of Madison and Monona. To get a meal, simply contact Newbridge at 608-512-0000. Pick up locations are below.
North Madison: FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. (STARTING 4/15)
Monday and Wednesday between 3:15-4:15 pm
East Madison: Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd.
Tuesday and Thursday between 11:30 am-12:30 pm
Downtown Madison: LJ’s Sports Tavern and Grill, 8 North Patterson St.
Friday between 3:00-4:00 pm
2 Meals – Hot Fish Fry and Cold Meal to Reheat
South Madison: Gallagher Tent and Awning, 809 Plaenert Dr. (STARTING 4/21)
Tuesday and Thursday between 3:00-4:00 pm
West Madison: NewBridge West Office, 5724 Raymond Rd. (STARTING 4/15)
Monday and Wednesday between 3:30-4:30 pm
NewBridge is taking monetary donations to help supply the meals. If you would like to donate, they’re accepting donations via mail to NewBridge West, 5724 Raymond Rd.