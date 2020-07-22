Local organization donates more than 100 bikes since reopening in late June

MADISON, Wis. — A local organization donated more than 100 bikes in 25 days to kids throughout the Madison area.

Wheels for Winners, a local group that refurbishes bikes to give to kids who have done service projects in the community, reopened on June 22 after closing at the start of the pandemic. Since then, they’ve given more than 100 bikes to kids who have done work with groups including the Bayview Foundation, East Madison Community Center, Northport Community Learning Center and Lussier Community Education Center.

“As has been said, bicycles are the new ‘toilet paper.’ The demand exceeded anything we have seen,” WFW shop manager Neil McCallum said. “We usually have 140 kids and other earners come to our shop from May to September each year.”

WFW said it is taking a break from handing out bikes as the team works to rebuild their inventory of bikes, helmets and locks.

The organization was started in 1992 after the group’s founders noticed a dismaying number of bikes left in the trash. The group is entirely volunteer-run.

Anyone looking to contribute to WFW can donate money online or donate bikes at the group’s shop at 229 Fair Oaks Ave. in Madison.

