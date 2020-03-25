Local officials recommend individuals go outside while social distancing

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County said staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic is safest, but parks, trails and open spaces are essential for individual health and wellness.

Even with Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, parks, trails and open space can be used in a safe manner, a release said.

Park programs have been canceled and many facilities are closed, but the parks and trails remain open.

“We encourage you to go outside to enjoy these spaces while protecting yourself and others,” the release said.

Public Health said people can use the spaces as they provide mental and physical health benefits.

If spending time outside, Public Health recommends not using parks or trails if you have symptoms or are sick. They suggest maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from people other than your household members.

The release said to not play team or contact sports like basketball, soccer or ultimate frisbee since those activities do not meet social distancing requirements.

Public Health recommends walking, biking, fishing, hiking or running.

The release said to assume that surfaces could have COVID-19. In that case, they suggest avoiding playground equipment. If you have to touch a surface within the park, use gloves or a bag over your hand, then wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

Public Health says to avoid public restrooms, using the one at home beforehand since they could be closed or out of supplies at a park.

