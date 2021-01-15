Local non-profit ‘ReMitts,’ shatters fundraising goal, collects $100,000 for charity through mitten sales
MADISON, Wis.– After a rough start to the new year, it’s always nice to hear some good news. The ladies behind the local non-profit ‘ReMitts‘ have some to share, and they say it’s thanks in part to the generosity of News 3 viewers!
News 3 Now This Morning featured ‘ReMitts’ on its ‘Make a Difference Monday’ series this December; the group makes mittens out of donated sweaters and sells them to raise money for charity.
This year, founder Janet Tupy was hoping to raise $56,000. The group ended up collecting $100,000!
The group gathered outside Liliana’s Restaurant, one of the local businesses that sold ReMitts mittens, Thursday afternoon to celebrate.
Tupy said sales soared after News 3 aired her story. She wanted to thank the viewers who helped her group make a difference. She also wanted to thank the local businesses who sold her group’s mittens.
Click here to learn more about ‘ReMitts’ and watch the original story.
