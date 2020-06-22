Local musicians find new ways to teach lessons despite COVID-19

Christopher Hawbaker

Despite the pandemic, musicians are still finding ways to teach lessons.

Madison Music Foundry is a facility that provides music educational services for youth. The group offers rehearsal spaces by the hour, and are in the second phase of reopening after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.

Instructors have not missed a beat, shifting to giving lessons online. Producing virtual student jams, music teachers were able to get students to play together who have not even met.

