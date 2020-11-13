Local leaders working to keep minority voters engaged beyond 2020

MADISON, Wis. — Political analysts say both presidential campaigns were aiming to win Black voters in this year’s election, and minority communities played a big impact on the results.

Studies show Black and Hispanic voters cast more ballots this election compared to 2016. Local non-profit organizations like the Urban League of Greater Madison have been working to increase voter turnout among communities of color.

“People were concerned about whether or not just the state of Black people is safe, but if this country will be safe moving out into the future. So Black people and people all over the place came out in record numbers because they were concerned about their security and about the democracy,” Urban League Madison President & CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony said.

During Election Day, the Urban League provided free rides to the polls for those who needed it, and used social media platforms as a way to help spread the message of voting.

“(At) The Urban League here on Park Street, we have the library that was a pre-voting site down there, (and) the lines were long and you could see many African-Americans and Latinos in line, moreso than we have ever seen in the past registering to vote,” said Dr. Anthony. “It was a lot of urgency, people knew that this election was an important election.”

Dr. Anthony says the Urban League started to get minority voters registered early this year by hosting a unity picnic, among other voter-focused events. From there he says it was a community effort to encourage individuals to get onboard and get serious about voting.

