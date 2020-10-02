Local lawmakers react to President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Reaction continues to come in Friday morning from leaders across the world and locally after President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was among those to tweet his well wishes to the Trump family after hearing the news Friday morning.

Prayers for protection for the @POTUS and @FLOTUS 🙏🏼 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 2, 2020

Congressman Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents Madison in the U.S. House of Representatives, also tweeted his wishes for a speedy recovery for the president, adding this should be a sign to the rest of the country that the virus needs to be taken seriously, saying “ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly.”

My thoughts are with @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady. I hope for a speedy recovery. This should show the nation the need to take Covid-19 seriously, and that means wearing a mask and properly social distancing. Ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) October 2, 2020

The president was scheduled to make two campaign stops in Wisconsin on Saturday before the diagnosis. Those plans are now in doubt after First Lady Melania Trump tweeted that she and the president are postponing upcoming events.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The president’s calendar for Friday was cleared after the announcement, except for a single call about how COVID-19 affects the older population.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.