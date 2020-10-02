Local lawmakers react to President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test
MADISON, Wis. — Reaction continues to come in Friday morning from leaders across the world and locally after President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was among those to tweet his well wishes to the Trump family after hearing the news Friday morning.
Congressman Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents Madison in the U.S. House of Representatives, also tweeted his wishes for a speedy recovery for the president, adding this should be a sign to the rest of the country that the virus needs to be taken seriously, saying “ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly.”
The president was scheduled to make two campaign stops in Wisconsin on Saturday before the diagnosis. Those plans are now in doubt after First Lady Melania Trump tweeted that she and the president are postponing upcoming events.
The president’s calendar for Friday was cleared after the announcement, except for a single call about how COVID-19 affects the older population.
