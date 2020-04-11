Local law enforcement respond to multiple reports of police impersonator

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple reports of a police impersonator Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, a man allegedly identified himself as a sergeant with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to extort money from victims.

Local police handled several reports throughout the day. Janesville police said the impersonator told a victim she had a subpoena issued a month ago and that a warrant was issued for her arrest because she had not responded to the subpoena. Police said the call ended when the victim asked for the suspect’s badge number.

Officers with the Beloit Police Department investigated a report of the impersonator telling a victim that she owed the Rock County Sheriff’s Office $5,000 because of a missed court date. Police said the impersonator attempted to get the victim to meet at a police station, but the caller hung up her phone.

Police said the impersonator was likely able to link his phone to the Rock County Sheriff’s main phone number, so people would think the calls were legitimate.

In total, five suspicious calls were reported, including two cases in Harmony and Milton townships, the Janesville and Beloit incidents and a call reported from Texas.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone receiving suspicious calls is asked to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments