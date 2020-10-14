Local law enforcement reminding drivers to ‘move over’ during National Move Over Day

Stephanie Olson

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local departments, are participating in National Move Over Day.

Law enforcement is reminding drivers to know their responsibility when approaching stopped emergency vehicles on the roadway, according to a release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said each year law enforcement, firefighters, medics, highway workers and tow truck operators are injured or killed in Wisconsin by drivers who fail to move over.

Sheriff Chip Meister reminds drivers that Wisconsin law requires motorists to move over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.

Drivers who do not move over or slow down can face a fine of $263.50 and potential license suspension.

National Move Over Day is Saturday this year.

