Local Irish rock band holding fundraiser for 12-year-old battling cancer

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A family on Madison’s east side is facing a long and difficult journey to start the new year.

Their 12-year-old daughter Eloise, who goes by Lulu, is battling a cancerous brain tumor.

The family will spend the next seven months at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

To help the family during their time of need, local Irish rock band The Kissers will be holding a live-streamed benefit concert Monday night to raise money.

Ken Fitzsimmons from the band is Lulu’s cousin. He joined Live at Four to talk

To watch the concert live, click here.

Donations can be made via a GoFundMe account here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.