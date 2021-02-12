Local hotels create special offers, experiences for ‘Madison Minication’

To help Madisonians get out of the house, Destination Madison is launching a “Madison Minication” campaign from Feb. 12 through April 12.

According to a news release, 17 hotels are offering packages that include a one-night stay and a curated activity. “With travel limited due to COVID-19, people are seeking a safe and low-stress way to get out of the house during the long winter months,” reads the release.

Some of the packages include fish fry at The Edgewater, wine and local eats at Chalet Landhaus, s’mores and cocoa at The Graduate, crafting at Hyatt Place and a private movie theater viewing at Staybridge Suites Madison-Fitchburg.

In the November 2020 issue, Madison Magazine featured many local staycation options. Find all of Madison Magazine’s staycation recommendations here. If you’re considering a stay at a local hotel during Madison Minication, click here for details and insider tips on a few boutique options. We also have information about B&Bs in the area and stays on three different sides of town. If your minication takes you to one of Madison’s suburbs, learn more about what to do in nearby towns here.