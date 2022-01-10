Local hospitals urging public not to go to ER for COVID-19 tests

by Kyle Jones

A rapid COVID-19 test indicating a positive result. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Hospital Association is urging the public to stay away from emergency rooms when looking for a COVID-19 test.

Officials said the ERs across the state are already under extreme stress, and patients seeking tests only increase delays.

Seeking a test at an ER can also put people at higher risk of spreading COVID-19 to patients who are more vulnerable.

The WHA is asking that people who need a COVID-19 test do the following:

Contact your doctor and ask if your primary care clinic provides a test

Go to a free community testing site

Request a free home collection kit from the Department of Health Services

Officials said these steps can help lighten the burden on healthcare workers statewide.

