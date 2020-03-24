Local hospitals not accepting homemade masks, share other ways public can help

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals are reminding residents that they are currently not accepting homemade masks, but there are other ways the public can help during the coronavirus pandemic.

One UnityPoint Health – Meriter official said the hospital is working to establish a process to collect donations, but they have not made a decision on homemade masks as of Tuesday afternoon.

UW Health is also not accepting homemade masks. According to a release on the hospital’s website, the facility has started working with manufacturers that can rapidly produce the masks needed at the hospital. A list of items needed by the hospital can be found here.

In a video shared on Youtube, one UnityPoint Health employee shared step-by-step instructions on how to make a homemade mask. While Meriter is currently not accepting masks, the employee said homemade masks can be used for personal use in the public.

UnityPoint Health’s guide for making homemade masks can be found here.

