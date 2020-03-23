Local hospitals monitor amounts of personal protective equipment

DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: Healthcare workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment check in with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis.– Local hospitals are closely monitoring personal protective equipment during a nationwide demand for masks, gloves and gowns.

UW Health and SSM Health both said they have the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) required to treat people right now. However, there is a concern those items could run out if a large surge of patients come through, as seen in other countries around the world.

“Our caregivers have what they need to safely deliver care,” SSM Health Regional Manager Kim Sveum said in a statement. “However, these items are in high-demand nationwide and supplies are limited. Like other health systems across the country we are working to conserve supplies, as well as finding new supply sources for certain items.”



“We watch our PPE usage very closely,” UW Health Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof said. “Multiple times per day, we have inventory checks on all our critical equipment. We are starting to see some loosening of the national stock pile, which will help a bit.”

Pothof said UW Health is welcoming donations of medical grade equipment from businesses that may have extra. They will not accept sewn items right now, because of the unknown effectiveness. More information will be released in the coming days on how to donate.

