Local health departments to offer second COVID boosters for people ages 50 and up

MONROE, Wis. — Local health departments are gearing up after the CDC authorized a second booster dose for people ages 50 and up.

Green County Public Health will offer second COVID-19 booster shots beginning Friday.

The doses will be given at four vaccine clinics, held at the Public Health building at N3152 WI-81, Monroe, Wis. The second dose must be given at least four months after the first booster dose.

No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Those looking to get their initial vaccine series or booster are also welcome. The pediatric Pfizer, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

The clinics will be held on the following dates:

Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to Noon

Wednesday, April 13 from Noon to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 18th from 10 a.m. to Noon

Friday, April 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A second booster dose will also be available at the county’s pop-up vaccine clinics at RE Thrift Store (1020 17th Avenue, Monroe, Wis. ) on Monday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, May 2 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Public Health Madison and Dane County will also offer second boosters to adults 50 years and older at their clinics.

PHMDC offers vaccines at its clinics on South Park Street (2230 S. Park Street, Madison, Wis.) and East Washington Avenue (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wis.)

