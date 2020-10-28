Local gym offering free memberships in exchange for Second Harvest Foodbank donations

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Anytime Fitness gyms in southern Wisconsin are collecting donations for Second Harvest Foodbank this November.

According to a news release, in exchange for a non-perishable food item, people can receive a free 30-day membership to any of the 32 Anytime Fitness location under owner Andy Gundlach.

The release said members of Anytime Fitness donated nearly 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food to Second Harvest and local food banks last year.

Donations are accepted at all 32 locations during the month of November. Free memberships will be offered through Nov. 30.

