Local groups to donate $70K to Dane Co. to help with Pheasant Branch Conservancy restoration

MADISON, Wis. — A group of local organizations plan to donate $70,000 to Dane County to help fund a 160 acre restoration project at Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the donation Tuesday. Parisi said the donation is part of a multi-year collaboration with three local groups that have pledged to support the project.

“Our restoration project to expand the Pheasant Branch Conservancy furthers our efforts to mitigate flooding, improve water quality, and preserve this treasured outdoor space for years to come,” Parisi said. “This effort wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Dane County community—both through financial contributions and the many volunteers who donate their time year after year. We thank everyone for their support and look forward to partnering with these organizations as we work to preserve the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.”

According to a news release, The Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the Meringoff Family Foundation, will donate $20,000 for wetland restoration. The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy plans to grant Dane County with $25,000 for prairie restoration and has pledged to continue fundraising with a final goal of $100,000. The Clean Lakes Alliance plans to grant $25,000 to the project. The group has also pledged to contribute an additional $25,000 per ear for three years.

Dane County purchased the land in 2019 with plans to restore the land to prairie in an attempt to prevent the flow of floodwaters and provide expanded recreational areas.

