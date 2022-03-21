Local groups receive Diverse Business Assistance grants from state

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Local businesses got a boost Monday after Governor Evers issued a round of grants.

The Diverse Business Assistance grants total $86 million and are meant to help small businesses in communities that historically have had difficulty accessing credit and capital.

“We’re continuing to build a strong and resilient economy that works for everyone,” Evers said.”By supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs, these grant programs will ensure job growth, stronger communities, and a brighter, more equitable future for Wisconsin.”

The grants were first announced last October, and are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Multiple Dane County organizations were awarded grants.

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, Inc in Fitchburg received nearly $3.4 million.

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc. received about $3.6 million.

Collaboration for Good in Madison received nearly $1 million, and the Center for Community Stewardship received just over $1 million.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.