Local groups give out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — On this Thanksgiving, a number of groups spent their days making sure everyone had a meal to eat.

In Madison, Delta Beer Lab hosted a free Thanksgiving feast. They also accepted donations throughout the day to benefit the non-profit group Ketchum’s Got Your Six, which works to end veteran suicides tied to post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We know there are folks in our community who don’t have a place to go, they don’t have a family,” Delta Beer Lab’s chief beer officer Tim Piotrowski said. “We wanted to open our space to give people a sense of community during the holiday season.”

In total, they expected around 100 people to attend the meal.

All the trimmings were on the menu at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church as well. The church gave out more than 500 turkey dinners at its annual event.

“This is our second drive-through meal to go,” event coordinator Donna Mayshek said. “We’re planning on serving… anywhere from 500 to 700 people (and) have about 105 volunteers here today.”

