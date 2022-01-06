Local group to hold anti-hate event on anniversary of January 6 Capitol riot

by Site staff

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Former members of multiple hate groups are teaming up with We Are Many – United Against Hate for a special event Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The event, set for 8:30 a.m. at the McFarland Performing Arts Center, is free to the public and will be available to watch online.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will be moderating.

RELATED: ‘United Against Hate’ event’s guest speakers include former KKK leader and former white nationalist

Masood Akhtar, the nonprofit’s president and founder, said learning from those who were once a part of a hate group can teach people how to put an end to racism and bigotry.

“The most powerful tool since I started my movement in 2016, is sharing real-life stories of people,” he said.

Hate, he said, is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue but rather a human issue that will not be solved if it’s partisan.

A student panel from various high schools is also planned. Students will share their own experiences and their work to influence schools and communities.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.