Local group raises $30,000 for national non-profit in one weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people spent Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field while raising money for a good cause.

Northwestern Mutual-Middleton hosted a socially distanced dinner benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand. The national non-profit raises money for research into childhood cancer.

Organizers said it is important to still help out non-profits during the pandemic.

“Almost 40 percent of nonprofits are going to go out of business [during the pandemic],” said Josh Kosnick, of Northwestern Mutual. “We want to save one of those charities from doing so. and not necessarily single-handedly but with our community in a socially distanced way.”

Northwestern Mutual raised more than $30,000 for the non-profit over the weekend, which also included a golf outing.

The Middleton branch also won a $15,000 grant, which they said will benefit researchers at UW-Madison.

