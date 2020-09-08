Local foundation drives for success, complete with all school supplies
MADISON, Wis.– The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is working to ensure every student has the supplies they need to have a successful school year no matter where they learn.
The Foundation is hosting their annual school supply drive with the goal of filling gaps to make sure all students get a full and equitable education.
“This is partly our community coming together, working together to make sure our students have the supplies they need and that those supplies are the same supplies as the next door neighbor or the neighbors across the street, because we’ve purchased the exact same item for every kit,” Executive Director Melinda Heinritz said.
Most traditional items will continue to be in the kits this year, but there are also some new supplies to be added. Each kit will have headphones with a built-in microphone to help students learn virtually. There will also be a white board and dry erase markers to practice concepts and show the teacher through the webcam.
Organizers said the supply drive will be an evolving process this year.
“A lot of students starting off the year will not necessarily have the supplies at home,” Program Manager Mary Reinders said. “We are looking at that as being the drive for right now, but then later on as we switch to hybrid, we’re also understanding that students will not be able to bring supplies from home into the classroom.”
A full supply kit costs about $50. The foundation has the goal to provide kits for 5,000 students in Madison schools.
The foundation is accepting both monetary and material donations. That can be done here.
Below is a wishlist of items:
Elementary Kit:
- Mini whiteboard
- Dry Erase markers
- Dry Erase erasers
- Pencils (presharpened)
- Glue sticks
- Big pink eraser
- Pencil box or case
- Sticky notes
- Crayons
- Spiral Notebooks
- Ruler
- Pocket folders
- Lined paper (wide ruled)
- Composition notebooks (wide ruled)
- Ink pens
- Transparent tape (with dispenser)
- Elmer’s Glue
- 3 ring binder (1 in.)
- Scissors (rounded tip)
- Highlighters
- Koss headphones with mic
Middle School Kit:
- Pencils (presharpened)
- Pens
- Mini whiteboard
- Dry Erase markers
- Dry Erase eraser
- 3 ring binder (3 in.)
- Highlighters
- Spiral Notebooks (wide ruled)
- Sticky notes
- Graph paper
- Black fine tipped markers
- Loose leaf paper
- Dividers for binders
- Pencil case
- Eraser
- Ruler
- Transparent tape (with dispenser)
- 3×5 cards
- Scissors
- Composition notebook
- Glue stick
- Pencil top erasers
- 3 ring binder (1 in.)
- Pocket folders
- Koss headphones with mic
