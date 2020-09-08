Local foundation drives for success, complete with all school supplies

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is working to ensure every student has the supplies they need to have a successful school year no matter where they learn.

The Foundation is hosting their annual school supply drive with the goal of filling gaps to make sure all students get a full and equitable education.

“This is partly our community coming together, working together to make sure our students have the supplies they need and that those supplies are the same supplies as the next door neighbor or the neighbors across the street, because we’ve purchased the exact same item for every kit,” Executive Director Melinda Heinritz said.

Most traditional items will continue to be in the kits this year, but there are also some new supplies to be added. Each kit will have headphones with a built-in microphone to help students learn virtually. There will also be a white board and dry erase markers to practice concepts and show the teacher through the webcam.

Organizers said the supply drive will be an evolving process this year.

“A lot of students starting off the year will not necessarily have the supplies at home,” Program Manager Mary Reinders said. “We are looking at that as being the drive for right now, but then later on as we switch to hybrid, we’re also understanding that students will not be able to bring supplies from home into the classroom.”

A full supply kit costs about $50. The foundation has the goal to provide kits for 5,000 students in Madison schools.

The foundation is accepting both monetary and material donations. That can be done here.

Below is a wishlist of items:

Elementary Kit:

Mini whiteboard

Dry Erase markers

Dry Erase erasers

Pencils (presharpened)

Glue sticks

Big pink eraser

Pencil box or case

Sticky notes

Crayons

Spiral Notebooks

Ruler

Pocket folders

Lined paper (wide ruled)

Composition notebooks (wide ruled)

Ink pens

Transparent tape (with dispenser)

Elmer’s Glue

3 ring binder (1 in.)

Scissors (rounded tip)

Highlighters

Koss headphones with mic

Middle School Kit:

Pencils (presharpened)

Pens

Mini whiteboard

Dry Erase markers

Dry Erase eraser

3 ring binder (3 in.)

Highlighters

Spiral Notebooks (wide ruled)

Sticky notes

Graph paper

Black fine tipped markers

Loose leaf paper

Dividers for binders

Pencil case

Eraser

Ruler

Transparent tape (with dispenser)

3×5 cards

Scissors

Composition notebook

Glue stick

Pencil top erasers

3 ring binder (1 in.)

Pocket folders

Koss headphones with mic

