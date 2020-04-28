Local food magazine sold to two Madison entrepreneurs

Christy McKenzie and Cricket Redman take the helm of Edible Madison.

Andrea Behling by Andrea Behling

Photo submitted Jamie Lamonde (center) sold Edible Madison magazine to Christy McKenzie (right), founder of Pasture and Plenty; and Cricket Redman (left), principal of Cricket Design Works.

Edible Madison — a quarterly magazine focused on local food and agriculture within its coverage area of 15 southern Wisconsin counties — has been sold to two Madison entrepreneurs: Christy McKenzie of Pasture and Plenty and Cricket Redman of Cricket Design Works.

Jamie Lamonde, Edible Madison’s founder and former editor-in-chief and publisher, sold after 10 years of publishing.

“Christy and Cricket are two of the most creative and inspiring people in our region, and together with their team, I know they are the perfect people to take Edible Madison into the next decade and beyond,” Lamonde says in a news release about the handover.

McKenzie and Redman have formed Forager Publishing LLC to acquire the rights to publish Edible Madison, which is one of 80 magazines in a network of Edible Communities publications across North America. The new owners plan to expand the magazine’s reach to also cover stories in Monroe and La Crosse counties.

“While we never imagined taking on Edible Madison under the current conditions, we are emboldened by the creativity shown by local food producers and artisans — it is clear that a resilient local food system is part of the answer to public health concerns that come up due to COVID-19,” McKenzie says.

Lamonde, McKenzie and Redman plan to collaborate on a 10th anniversary issue that will spotlight 10 select back issues of the magazine. The special edition will also look to the future and highlight the resiliency of the region’s food and farm community. Edible Madison’s new managing editor, Lauren Langtim will take the helm of the magazine with this 10th anniversary issue.

