Local entrepreneur Otehlia Cassidy wins grand prize on ‘Project Pitch-It’

Otehlia Cassidy, who is the owner of Madison Eats Food Tours and runs the Instagram account Otehlia Travels, won the $10,000 grand prize on “Project Pitch It,” a “Shark Tank”-style program that features Wisconsin-based entrepreneurs pitching business ideas to local moguls.

Cassidy expanded her business after rebranding her Instagram from Madison Eats to Otehlia Travels due to the pandemic. Otehlia Travels is a travel agency with a local twist, currently offering experiences in Mexico and Belize. Cassidy connects with local businesses in those regions to create a “one of a kind culinary adventure.”

Cassidy pitched her business idea on the first episode of the sixth season of “Project Pitch It,” which premiered on Saturday. All entrepreneurs receive one of three awards to help their businesses. Otehlia Travels won the Peg Ann & David Gruber Project Pitch It $10,000 Cash Award.

“Winning the grand prize for Project Pitch It, first of all means that I get to show my kids that you truly can become what you dream of becoming, and that anything is possible,” says Cassidy, who hopes to inspire other female entrepreneurs.

Cassidy says connecting cultures through food has always driven her and she is so happy she took the chance to follow her passion. “The world of travel is changing, more people are looking to truly connect with people in the communities in which they travel,” says Cassidy. Whether it be through local food tours in Madison or creating an experience in Mexico, Cassidy plans to continue exposing people to cultures and adventure through food.