Local doctor agrees with UW-Madison’s decision to keep students on campus

Site staff by Site staff

Before UW-Madison announced it will be going virtual the next two weeks and quarantining two dorms, County Executive Joe Parisi asked UW to send students who were living in dorms home, but that request has mixed reviews from medical officials and professionals.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.