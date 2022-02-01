Local diaper bank gets donations thanks to refugee effort at Fort McCoy

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A local diaper bank is getting big help from the refugee site at Fort McCoy.

Lieutenant Mackenzie Hannon, one of the demobilization unit leaders helping with the excess donations the refugee site received, reached out to the Village Diaper Bank in Madison looking for a partner to coordinate a recipient for more than 100,000 diapers and wipes.

That’s when American Family Insurance stepped in and sent a box truck to pick up 15 pallets of diapers and deliver them to the bank. They arrived Monday afternoon.

“On a month-to-month basis, we are only able to really order enough product to service that particular month, so this is huge for us to have backup supplies,” Megan Sollenberger, the founder and CEO of the Village Diaper Bank, said.

The diaper bank estimates the donation to be worth more than $25,000.

All of the diapers will be distributed in the community to families in need.

