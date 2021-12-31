Local COVID-19 testing site slammed as Dane County cases reach record high level

by Brad Hamilton

With COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in Dane County, one local testing site has been overwhelmed.

Jack Houston, who works for Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, says these past few weeks of testing have been some of the busiest they have seen throughout the entire pandemic.

This most recent spike is taking its toll on everyone involved

“The new case rate in Dane County is higher than it’s ever been in the past over the past couple of weeks…it’s rough,” shared Houston.

During this two week stretch, as many as 400 to 500 people have waited each day in long car lines to get tested at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy.

Today– the waiting continued.

Asendra Brown, who arrived 15 minutes before the pharmacy opened today, still sat in line for 2 hours.

“It’s definitely a lot…I mean it’s been 2 hours and especially if you are in a car full of kids. I mean, how do you explain that,” questioned Brown.

Not exactly the ideal way to ring in the New Year. However, Brown says its a reminder that COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere.

“Like Hey! This is serious and if we continue to not take this seriously…we will be in this for a really long time,” explained Brown.

