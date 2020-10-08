Local Company provides act of kindness for Janesville woman fighting breast cancer

Brady Mallory by Brady Mallory

JANESVILLE, WI — We typically think of chemotherapy as the main treatment for cancer. for a Janesville woman, an act of kindness is just as important.

Chrissy Holcomb is battling breast cancer, and she says she’s exhausted. That’s why she was so grateful when FISH Window Cleaning sent a team to clean all of her windows. The company selected her from a group of nominees.

It may seem simple, but Holcomb says this and the love from her friends and family mean a lot.

“I don’t ever wonder where the next ride is going to come from, where the next meal is going to come from. You know, the next shoulder to cry on will come from. They’re lined up for me,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says this is FISH’s way to support breast cancer awareness month, which is right now.

