Local communities spreading kindness, positivity through projects amid pandemic
FITCHBURG, Wis. — During this pandemic, we need to do everything we can to support one another.
Communities in our area are getting the memo.
Just check out what the City of Fitchburg’s EMS and and Fire Rescue is doing, with the #HappyHeartHunt.
Fitchburg is going to be doing something different each week during April, part of the #FitchburgCaresProject. This week is for painting windows and hanging banners with brightly colored positive messages and fun scenes.
Middleton is doing something similar, promoting what the city is calling ‘Good Neighbor Spirit.’
In Middleton, people are encouraged to chalk the sidewalk this week with positive messages.
Show us what you’re doing to bring your community together!