Local communities spreading kindness, positivity through projects amid pandemic

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — During this pandemic, we need to do everything we can to support one another.

Communities in our area are getting the memo.

Just check out what the City of Fitchburg’s EMS and and Fire Rescue is doing, with the #HappyHeartHunt.

Spreading Happiness, Kindness & Positivity Fitchburg Fire Rescue and Fitch-Rona EMS recently participated in the… Posted by City of Fitchburg, WI – Government on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Fitchburg is going to be doing something different each week during April, part of the #FitchburgCaresProject. This week is for painting windows and hanging banners with brightly colored positive messages and fun scenes.

#FitchburgCaresProject – Starts Monday, April 6thThis afternoon, city staff were contacted by a resident about an… Posted by City of Fitchburg, WI – Government on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Middleton is doing something similar, promoting what the city is calling ‘Good Neighbor Spirit.’

In Middleton, people are encouraged to chalk the sidewalk this week with positive messages.

❤ 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝘽𝙊𝙍 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙍𝙄𝙏! ❤ This morning, city staff were delighted to see this idea from a new resident of the Good… Posted by Middleton Police Department on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Show us what you’re doing to bring your community together!

Comments

comments